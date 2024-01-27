Alonso: It was like his first season, says Krack

Aston Martin boss, Mike Krack admits that Fernando Alonso's sheer enthusiasm last season was infectious.

With the Spaniard replacing Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, it was not unreasonable to assume that we were about to witness another world champion go gently into that good night, career-wise, with a lesser team, Alonso having previously made way for the German at Ferrari.

However, from the outset it was clear that Alonso was not about to bow out any time soon, and certainly not gently. And once the Aston Martin dream began to falter, performances like that at Interlagos, reminded us all of what a talent the Spanish Samurai truly is.

However, it wasn't just us, the fans, that were inspired by Alonso last season, Mike Krack admits that the Spaniard's exploits motivated the whole team.

"A lot of drivers go to smaller teams, and they try to take what they can through to the end of their career," said the German, according to Speedcafe. "This is not what we have seen with Fernando... actually, it's completely the opposite.

"We had a driver where you would have thought it was his first season," he continued. "He was full of energy, not only driving us on but also driving himself on. He really led by example, being the first in the office... you arrive in the morning, and he is sitting there. He would jokingly say, 'Good afternoon guys'.

"This leading by example has affected the team, pushed the team, and we have a much better team now than twelve months ago.

"Obviously, this is also credit to others, not only to Fernando," h added, "but this has made us improve much, much more than we would have if he was not here."

However, the German is keen to point out, this shouldn't reflect negatively on his predecessor.

"Sebastian was obviously at the end of his," said Krack. "He had made it his choice that he was going to stop. For Fernando, it was a different situation. He saw it as another challenge."

As the team's midseason slump continued, Alonso was able to draw on his vast experience to guide the team through it.

"It is something we are aware of," he said. "When you have this high level of driving, and this high level of motivation and push, and when you see the record he had in Q3, always bringing the car there, you do not have these questions... 'Can the car go faster?'

"It's very good for the team, and it builds also a lot of trust from the team to the driver and vice versa, and the drivers feel that. Drivers are very, very sensitive sensors. They can feel the smallest vibrations in the team.

"I think Fernando feels very comfortable in this team because he feels this trust we have, and nobody's ever doubting when he does something, and that works both ways."