F1 defers decision on points restructuring

Today's meeting of the F1 Commission saw the sport fail to reach agreement on a revision of the points system.

It had been intended to extend points to the first twelve finishers as an incentive to those drivers outside the top ten at a time the leading five teams are almost certain to take the lion's share.

With the support of the smaller teams it is understood that Red Bull and Ferrari also supported the move, however the restructuring failed to get the support of the five teams required in order to get the green light.

Today's meeting at the FIA office in Geneva, which was chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, saw the Commission agree that further analysis of the proposed changes was required with a view to a proposal to be presented when the Commission next meets in July.

Following discussions during the recent Sporting Advisory Committee, it was agreed that a proposal for 2025 pre-season testing dates/venues will be presented by Formula One Management for consideration by the F1 Commission, while the introduction of rear-facing cameras was agreed from the forthcoming Spanish Grand Prix.

A number of minor changes were also approved for the Sporting and Financial Regulations.