Verstappen wins entertaining Miami Sprint

Ahead of today's Sprint, the air temperature is 29 degrees C, while the track temperature is 43 degrees, warmer than yesterday.

Pirelli was the first to admit that yesterday's Shootout was "rather unusual", for while the track continued to evolve significantly for the first half, as from the end of SQ2, it was clear the times were not coming down or were even getting slower.

The phenomenon became even more marked in SQ3 when the usual improvement going from the mediums to softs was negligible or at least not significant, while usually the step in terms of lap time is usually quite marked.

Indeed, Lando Norris' 1:27.597 in SQ2 was faster than Max Verstappen's pole-winning time of 1:27.641, consequently, as Pirelli is left scratching its head, the teams too are left with a problem, not only for the sprint, but qualifying and possibly tomorrow's race.

According to Pirelli, the medium is the most suitable tyre to complete the 19 laps, however they don't feel able to rule out the soft completely, as it could provide a significant grip advantage in the first few laps.

However, with such a competitive field, maybe those starting further back might try to go this route especially to check its performance with an eye on its potential use in the first part of Sunday's race. After all, it could be a way of making up places off the line, before then managing the situation, perhaps holding position if a train of cars develops."

Verstappen starts from pole, ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Ricciardo, Sainz, Piastri, Stroll, Alonso, Norris and Hulkenberg, while Bottas has the 3-grid penalty and Albon starts from the pitlane after changes were made to his car under parc ferme conditions.

It wasn't only Pirelli that found the Shootout surprising, for Verstappen also admitted shock that he'd claimed pole, especially as the likes of the McLarens had appeared quicker in practice and the earlier phases.

Ricciardo did well to put the RB fourth, while neither Mercedes driver made it out of SQ2.

All of which will have Stefano Domenicali salivating as he will claim that it is this 'uncertainty' that makes the Sprints vital as the sport moves forwards.

Though the uncertainty should point to a decent scrap, the fact is that this is a punishing circuit and nobody will want to take any unnecessary risks as they look ahead to tomorrow.

The pitlane opens and there is already drama as Ocon is released into the path of Leclerc incurring damage to the Alpine's front wing. The Ferrari driver is assured that his car is fine.

Even so, once he gets to the grid Leclerc jumps out of his car to check, the Alpine having clouted his rear-right wheel.

Sargeant reports that his car has "far more front than yesterday".

Ocon is handed a 10s penalty for his unsafe release.

All are starting on mediums, bar Tsunoda and Sargeant. Leclerc, Ricciardo, Sainz, Piastri, Ocon, Tsunoda, Gasly, Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas and Albon are all on fresh rubber.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly.

The grid forms.

They're away and while Verstappen has the edge on Leclerc and leads him into Turn 1, Norris goes off.

Replay of the incident shows that Hamilton clouted Alonso who was already in the process of clouting his Aston Martin teammate, with Norris the innocent victim.

"There was a gap on the inside so I went for it," says Hamilton as Alonso says that the Mercedes driver arrived in the corner "like a bull".

Just ahead of this incident Perez had run wide but wasn't involved.

Stroll pits, his race seemingly over, while teammate Alonso has a puncture.

At the end of Lap 1, as the Safety Car is deployed, it's: Verstappen, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Perez, Sainz, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Hamilton and Tsunoda

The Safety Car is withdrawn at the end of Lap 3, as Race Control announces that there will be no further action over the incident.

With Magnussen up in eighth, both Haas' are in the points. However, the Dane is under intense pressure from Hamilton.

Verstappen posts a new fastest lap (30.415) as he builds a 1.157s lead.

Perez goes deep in Turn 11 to pass Ricciardo for third. Indeed, the RB driver is now under pressure from Sainz.

As Sainz pursues Ricciardo he is joined by Piastri.

Norris has been noted for entering the track on foot.

Piastri is told to manage his "front-right surface temperature".

While Hamilton continues to chase Magnussen, teammate Russell is languishing in 14th.

"Very slow on the straight," reports Hamilton. He attempts to go around the outside of the Haas in Turn 16 but has it covered.

"Nothing I could do," says Norris. "A bit stupid in a Sprint, hardly any points on offer.

"Car's been good all weekend so nothing to complain about, the position we put ourselves in by a bad lap yesterday - around the people who are a bit more careless."

Magnussen has been noted for missing the chicane and gaining an advantage.

After 10 laps, Verstappen leads Leclerc by 2.157s.

Verstappen is asked for an update of balance and deg.

Hamilton is alongside Magnussen at Turn 11 and almost passes the Dane, who holds the position though they appeared to touch.

However, Magnussen is hit with a 10s penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

"He drove into me," reports Hamilton as Magnussen is under investigation once again.

Magnussen is given a black and white for track limits violations, as Ricciardo heads a DRS train of 4 cars.

Hamilton makes another move, but Magnussen leaves his braking very, very late and in the confusion Tsunoda is able to pass the Mercedes for ninth.

"He pushed us off the track," moans Hamilton.

Magnussen, having been told of his penalty, allows Tsunoda and Hamilton through.

Magnussen is handed another 10s penalty for leaving the track and blah, blah, blah.

The Dane leads a DRS train that consists of the rest of the field from 11th to 18th.

Russell is under pressure from Albon, as Sainz (and Piastri) continue to harry Ricciardo.

Alonso dives into the pits at the start of the final lap, as Hamilton is under investigation for speeding in the pitlane earlier in the race.

Hamilton passes Tsunoda for eighth, as Sainz makes a last gasp move on Ricciardo but to no avail.

Verstappen takes the flag, ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Ricciardo, Sainz, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Hamilton.

Tsunoda is ninth, ahead of Magnussen, Gasly, Sargeant, Zhou, Russell, Albon, Bottas, Ocon and Alonso.

Magnussen is given a 5s time penalty for track limits violations, while Hamilton gets a drive-through for speeding in the pitlane.

So, they've found a way to make the Sprints more exciting, penalise everyone for everything.

The penalties see Hamilton drop to 16th and Magnussen 18th.

"All the penalties were well deserved," says Magnussen, "but I had to play the game," the Dane referring to the need to protect his teammate.

"I was vulnerable with Lewis," he adds, "I had to create the gap like in Jeddah with these crazy tactics, which I don't like doing but I played the team game. Not the way I like to go racing at all."

An entertaining Sprint, certainly in terms of the likes of the Ricciardo/Sainz battles and Magnussen's antics, but let's not lose sight of the fact that out front it was that man Verstappen once again.