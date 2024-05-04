Site logo

Miami Grand Prix Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
04/05/2024

Result of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 19 31:31.383
2 Leclerc Ferrari 19 + 0:03.371
3 Perez Red Bull 19 + 0:05.095
4 Ricciardo RB 19 + 0:14.971
5 Sainz Ferrari 19 + 0:15.222
6 Piastri McLaren 19 + 0:15.750
7 Hulkenberg Haas 19 + 0:22.054
8 Tsunoda RB 19 + 0:29.816
9 Gasly Alpine 19 + 0:31.880
10 Sargeant Williams 19 + 0:34.355
11 Zhou Stake 19 + 0:35.078
12 Russell Mercedes 19 + 0:35.755
13 Albon Williams 19 + 0:36.086
14 Bottas Stake 19 + 0:36.892
15 Ocon Alpine 19 + 0:37.740
16 Hamilton Mercedes 19 + 0:49.347
17 Alonso Aston Martin 19 + 0:59.409
18 Magnussen Haas 18 + 1:06.303
Stroll Aston Martin 0 Accident Damage
Norris McLaren 0 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:30.415 (Lap 4)

