Miami Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

03/05/2024

Times from today's Shootout for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.641 138.139 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.749 0.108
3 Perez Red Bull 1:27.876 0.235
4 Ricciardo RB 1:28.044 0.403
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:28.103 0.462
6 Piastri McLaren 1:28.161 0.520
7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.375 0.734
8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.419 0.778
9 Norris McLaren 1:28.472 0.831
10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:28.476 0.835
11 Russell Mercedes 1:28.343
12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.371
13 Ocon Alpine 1:28.379
14 Magnussen Haas 1:28.614
15 Tsunoda RB No Time
16 Gasly Alpine 1:29.185
17 Zhou Stake 1:29.267
18 Bottas Stake 1:29.360
19 Sargeant Williams 1:29.551
20 Albon Williams 1:29.858

