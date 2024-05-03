Miami Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.641 138.139 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.749 0.108 3 Perez Red Bull 1:27.876 0.235 4 Ricciardo RB 1:28.044 0.403 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:28.103 0.462 6 Piastri McLaren 1:28.161 0.520 7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.375 0.734 8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.419 0.778 9 Norris McLaren 1:28.472 0.831 10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:28.476 0.835 11 Russell Mercedes 1:28.343 12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.371 13 Ocon Alpine 1:28.379 14 Magnussen Haas 1:28.614 15 Tsunoda RB No Time 16 Gasly Alpine 1:29.185 17 Zhou Stake 1:29.267 18 Bottas Stake 1:29.360 19 Sargeant Williams 1:29.551 20 Albon Williams 1:29.858