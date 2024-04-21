Site logo

Chinese Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
21/04/2024

Result of the Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 56 1hr 40:52.554
2 Norris McLaren 56 + 0:13.773
3 Perez Red Bull 56 + 0:19.160
4 Leclerc Ferrari 56 + 0:23.623
5 Sainz Ferrari 56 + 0:33.983
6 Russell Mercedes 56 + 0:38.724
7 Alonso Aston Martin 56 + 0:43.414
8 Piastri McLaren 56 + 0:56.198
9 Hamilton Mercedes 56 + 0:57.986
10 Hulkenberg Haas 56 + 1:00.476
11 Ocon Alpine 56 + 1:02.812
12 Albon Williams 56 + 1:05.506
13 Gasly Alpine 56 + 1:09.223
14 Zhou Stake 56 + 1:11.689
15 Stroll Aston Martin 56 + 1:22.786
16 Magnussen Haas 56 + 1:27.533
17 Sargeant Williams 56 + 1:35.110
Ricciardo RB 33 Accident Damage
Tsunoda RB 26 Retired
Bottas Stake 19 Engine

Fastest Lap: Alonso (Aston Martin) 1:37.810 (Lap 45)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms