Chinese Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.660 130.193 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:33.982 0.322 3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.148 0.488 4 Norris McLaren 1:34.165 0.505 5 Piastri McLaren 1:34.273 0.613 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.289 0.629 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.297 0.637 8 Russell Mercedes 1:34.433 0.773 9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:34.604 0.944 10 Bottas Stake 1:34.665 1.005 11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.838 12 Ricciardo RB 1:34.934 13 Ocon Alpine 1:35.223 14 Albon Williams 1:35.241 15 Gasly Alpine 1:35.463 16 Zhou Stake 1:35.505 17 Magnussen Haas 1:35.516 18 Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.573 19 Tsunoda RB 1:35.746 20 Sargeant Williams 1:36.358