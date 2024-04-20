Site logo

Chinese Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

20/04/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.660 130.193 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:33.982 0.322
3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.148 0.488
4 Norris McLaren 1:34.165 0.505
5 Piastri McLaren 1:34.273 0.613
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.289 0.629
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.297 0.637
8 Russell Mercedes 1:34.433 0.773
9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:34.604 0.944
10 Bottas Stake 1:34.665 1.005
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.838
12 Ricciardo RB 1:34.934
13 Ocon Alpine 1:35.223
14 Albon Williams 1:35.241
15 Gasly Alpine 1:35.463
16 Zhou Stake 1:35.505
17 Magnussen Haas 1:35.516
18 Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.573
19 Tsunoda RB 1:35.746
20 Sargeant Williams 1:36.358

