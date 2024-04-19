Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout for the Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:57.940 103.390 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:59.201 1.261 3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:59.915 1.975 4 Verstappen Red Bull 2:00.028 2.088 5 Sainz Ferrari 2:00.214 2.274 6 Perez Red Bull 2:00.375 2.435 7 Leclerc Ferrari 2:00.566 2.626 8 Piastri McLaren 2:00.990 3.050 9 Bottas Stake 2:01.044 3.104 10 Zhou Stake 2:03.537 5.597 11 Russell Mercedes 1:36.345 12 Magnussen Haas 1:36.473 13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:36.478 14 Ricciardo RB 1:36.553 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.677 16 Gasly Alpine 1:37.632 17 Ocon Alpine 1:37.720 18 Albon Williams 1:37.812 19 Tsunoda RB 1:37.892 20 Sargeant Williams 1:37.923