Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

NEWS STORY
19/04/2024

Times from today's Shootout for the Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:57.940 103.390 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:59.201 1.261
3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:59.915 1.975
4 Verstappen Red Bull 2:00.028 2.088
5 Sainz Ferrari 2:00.214 2.274
6 Perez Red Bull 2:00.375 2.435
7 Leclerc Ferrari 2:00.566 2.626
8 Piastri McLaren 2:00.990 3.050
9 Bottas Stake 2:01.044 3.104
10 Zhou Stake 2:03.537 5.597
11 Russell Mercedes 1:36.345
12 Magnussen Haas 1:36.473
13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:36.478
14 Ricciardo RB 1:36.553
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.677
16 Gasly Alpine 1:37.632
17 Ocon Alpine 1:37.720
18 Albon Williams 1:37.812
19 Tsunoda RB 1:37.892
20 Sargeant Williams 1:37.923

