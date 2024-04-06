Site logo

Japanese Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

06/04/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.197 147.287 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:28.263 0.066
3 Norris McLaren 1:28.489 0.292
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:28.682 0.485
5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.686 0.489
6 Piastri McLaren 1:28.760 0.563
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.766 0.569
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.786 0.589
9 Russell Mercedes 1:29.008 0.811
10 Tsunoda RB 1:29.413 1.216
11 Ricciardo RB 1:29.472
12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:29.494
13 Bottas Stake 1:29.593
14 Albon Williams 1:29.714
15 Ocon Alpine 1:29.816
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.024
17 Gasly Alpine 1:30.119
18 Magnussen Haas 1:30.131
19 Sargeant Williams 1:30.139
20 Zhou Stake 1:30.143

