Japanese Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.197 147.287 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:28.263 0.066 3 Norris McLaren 1:28.489 0.292 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:28.682 0.485 5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.686 0.489 6 Piastri McLaren 1:28.760 0.563 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.766 0.569 8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.786 0.589 9 Russell Mercedes 1:29.008 0.811 10 Tsunoda RB 1:29.413 1.216 11 Ricciardo RB 1:29.472 12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:29.494 13 Bottas Stake 1:29.593 14 Albon Williams 1:29.714 15 Ocon Alpine 1:29.816 16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.024 17 Gasly Alpine 1:30.119 18 Magnussen Haas 1:30.131 19 Sargeant Williams 1:30.139 20 Zhou Stake 1:30.143