Japanese Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.563 145.040 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:29.832 0.269 3 Russell Mercedes 1:29.918 0.355 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.037 0.474 5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.082 0.519 6 Norris McLaren 1:30.137 0.574 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.171 0.608 8 Piastri McLaren 1:30.226 0.663 9 Tsunoda RB 1:30.341 0.778 10 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.383 0.820 11 Albon Williams 1:30.533 0.970 12 Bottas Stake 1:30.546 0.983 13 Ricciardo RB 1:30.682 1.119 14 Ocon Alpine 1:31.022 1.459 15 Zhou Stake 1:31.067 1.504 16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.139 1.576 17 Gasly Alpine 1:31.141 1.578 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.342 1.779 19 Sargeant Williams 1:31.452 1.889 20 Magnussen Haas 1:31.462 1.899