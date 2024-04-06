Site logo

Japanese Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
06/04/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.563 145.040 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:29.832 0.269
3 Russell Mercedes 1:29.918 0.355
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.037 0.474
5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.082 0.519
6 Norris McLaren 1:30.137 0.574
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.171 0.608
8 Piastri McLaren 1:30.226 0.663
9 Tsunoda RB 1:30.341 0.778
10 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.383 0.820
11 Albon Williams 1:30.533 0.970
12 Bottas Stake 1:30.546 0.983
13 Ricciardo RB 1:30.682 1.119
14 Ocon Alpine 1:31.022 1.459
15 Zhou Stake 1:31.067 1.504
16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.139 1.576
17 Gasly Alpine 1:31.141 1.578
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.342 1.779
19 Sargeant Williams 1:31.452 1.889
20 Magnussen Haas 1:31.462 1.899

