Japanese Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
05/04/2024

Times from today's opening free practice session for the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:30.056 144.246 mph
2 Perez Red Bull S 1:30.237 0.181
3 Sainz Ferrari S 1:30.269 0.213
4 Russell Mercedes S 1:30.530 0.474
5 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:30.543 0.487
6 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:30.558 0.502
7 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:30.599 0.543
8 Piastri McLaren S 1:31.165 1.109
9 Tsunoda RB S 1:31.230 1.174
10 Norris McLaren S 1:31.240 1.184
11 Ocon Alpine S 1:31.935 1.879
12 Albon Williams S 1:31.943 1.887
13 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:31.958 1.902
14 Bottas Stake M 1:32.054 1.998
15 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:32.055 1.999
16 Iwasa RB S 1:32.103 2.047
17 Gasly Alpine S 1:32.277 2.221
18 Zhou Stake M 1:32.638 2.582
19 Magnussen Haas S 1:32.803 2.747
20 Sargeant Williams M 1:33.204 3.148

