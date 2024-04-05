Japanese Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:30.056 144.246 mph 2 Perez Red Bull S 1:30.237 0.181 3 Sainz Ferrari S 1:30.269 0.213 4 Russell Mercedes S 1:30.530 0.474 5 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:30.543 0.487 6 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:30.558 0.502 7 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:30.599 0.543 8 Piastri McLaren S 1:31.165 1.109 9 Tsunoda RB S 1:31.230 1.174 10 Norris McLaren S 1:31.240 1.184 11 Ocon Alpine S 1:31.935 1.879 12 Albon Williams S 1:31.943 1.887 13 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:31.958 1.902 14 Bottas Stake M 1:32.054 1.998 15 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:32.055 1.999 16 Iwasa RB S 1:32.103 2.047 17 Gasly Alpine S 1:32.277 2.221 18 Zhou Stake M 1:32.638 2.582 19 Magnussen Haas S 1:32.803 2.747 20 Sargeant Williams M 1:33.204 3.148