Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season continues with Round 6, the Miami Grand Prix, at the Miami International Autodrome.

The Miami Grand Prix is the first of three trips to the United States in 2024 for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, with Austin (October 18-20) and Las Vegas (November 21-23) to be tackled once summer has long slipped into fall. For now, the focus is on springtime in the southern tip of the Sunshine State, and the third running of the Miami Grand Prix.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team arrives in Florida ready to build on an encouraging start to the 2024 season. The VF-24 has proven to be a regular top 10 contender across a range of conditions, yielding four points finishes from the opening events of the campaign, to leave the team seventh in the Constructors' Championship.

The Miami Grand Prix takes place at the Miami International Autodrome, which navigates its way through the campus of the Hard Rock Stadium, located in Miami Gardens. Event organizers have leveraged the available space around the Hard Rock Stadium to create a 5.4km circuit that features several high-speed sections, a tricky off-camber slow-speed section, and a handful of full-throttle blasts where overtaking is possible. The proximity of the walls, and the lack of grip off-line, adds to the challenge for drivers, while the circuit's infrequent use means track evolution through the weekend is high.

The 65,000-seater stadium itself is home to the National Football League's Miami Dolphins, tennis' Miami Open, and is now the backdrop to the Miami Grand Prix. The football pitch is repurposed into the Team Village, where team hospitality suites are located for the weekend, surrounded by the impressive structure, while spectators can watch from the 300 level and keep an eye on the inner workings of the sport.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen claimed a points-scoring result during Miami's sophomore grand prix in 2023, having qualified an excellent fourth, after being part of the grid for Miami's Formula 1 debut 12 months prior. Nico Hulkenberg was not present for that round but last year got his first taste of the event and is eager to build on that knowledge in 2024.

There will nonetheless be a slightly different flavour to the Miami Grand Prix in 2024, as F1 Sprint will be run at the event for the first time. It follows on from the first 2024 edition of F1 Sprint at the previous round of the season in China, marking the second of six appearances this year for the format. The weekend also marks the second round of the 2024 F1 Academy and a home event for Chloe Chambers - the 19-year-old American racer who represents MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in the series. Chambers, who competes with Campos Racing, current sits sixth in the Drivers' Standings after the opening round in Saudi Arabia in March.

Nico Hulkenberg: "It's the first of three home races for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team this season, and the team is feeling good right now. We're in the battle for points when the chance arises and hopefully we be able to show our capabilities in front of our American partners and home fans."

Kevin Magnussen: "Miami is a big event for us, the first of three home races. It's a great event, great track, and I personally like the circuit - it's a hybrid street, road course, track, but it has some really good high-speed parts there. It was one of our best weekends last season, and hopefully with our car this year we can have an even better race.

"It's a good track for racing; you have the back-straight which is super long and then a hairpin leading on to the main straight, so whatever battle you're in, it tends to continue into Turn 1 with another DRS zone there. Of course, the US races are busy for us as we're an American team with a lot of American sponsors, so I'm looking forward to the whole week."