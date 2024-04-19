Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg qualified 12th and 13th respectively for the first Sprint race of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Both drivers progressed easily into the second stage of Sprint Qualifying's knock-out session as track conditions around the Shanghai International Circuit began to look a little more ominous with in-bound rain threating. Hulkenberg set a fastest time of 1:36.924 (P8) to advance with Magnussen on a 1:37.033 (P10) - all drivers mandated to run the Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires in SQ1.

The same medium compound was mandatory in SQ2 and with rain looking increasingly likely, time wasn't wasted in making the most of the still-dry circuit. Magnussen ran a 1:36.473 (P12) with Hulkenberg directly behind on a 1:36.478 (P13) before the advertised rain ultimately ensured lap times wouldn't improve.

Ahead of Sprint qualifying, Friday's solitary practice session netted Hulkenberg P5 and Magnussen P6 on the timing screens - both drivers working a run program consisting of medium and soft compound running. Baseline stints on the medium rubber were followed up with high-fuel runs. A switch to soft tires delivered the fastest laps of practice with Hulkenberg clocking a 1:37.101 and Magnussen banking a 1:37.118.

Nico Hulkenberg: "A little bit disappointed not to have made it into SQ3 today - fine margins. SQ1, it was ok, there was some light drizzle about, but it was dry. SQ2, things got a little more interesting with the later rain. It was just a case of small margins. With a little more preparation time, might have been different. It's not the easiest of days with the one practice session, but it's the same for everyone, so that's where we are today. Practice across the board maybe wasn't the real deal, or the real picture, with everyone doing different things. But still, I feel good in the car and it feels encouraging for the weekend."

Kevin Magnussen: "I'm not disappointed but we knew after practice that the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and I think one of the Aston Martin's didn't really set lap times in that session. We didn't take the right choice in terms of strategy in SQ2, doing two runs, basically stopping in between - and for the second lap it started raining. We took a bit of a gamble there. It could have paid off, but overall, P12 - it's not too bad."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "SQ1, I thought it was ok - we got through to SQ2 with both cars safely. That was good. In SQ2, because we were expecting rain, it was pretty clear for us that the tire worked for the first push lap. We went for it for the one timed, which I think was the correct decision, but we somehow underperformed a little bit in SQ2 and ended up out. It's a bit disappointing to be P12 and P13 but they're still decent positions. We'll do our best to move up tomorrow in the Sprint."