Chinese Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season continues with Round 5, the Chinese Grand Prix, at the Shanghai International Circuit.

This year marks the 20th anniversary since Formula 1 voyaged to new terrain by planting its flag in the Jiading district of Shanghai, where a purpose-built circuit was constructed for the championship. After a five-year absence due to the pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions, Formula 1 is primed to return to Shanghai marking a new chapter in Chinese Grand Prix history.

It means there will be an air of a refresher course for the paddock, rediscovering the nuances of the Shanghai International Circuit, which is spread out across 5.4km. The circuit, which is prone to ever-changing bumps due to the soft terrain on which it was constructed, has a couple of signature corners, most notably Turn 1. The long-radius right-hander resembles a snail's shell as it wraps in on itself for 270 degrees before unfurling, while a similar complex - which features banking - catapults drivers onto the lengthy back straight. It's a circuit which has an abundance of passing opportunities, courtesy of the multiple lines possible, and where drivers have to keep an eye on the front tires due to the energy imbued by the lengthy curves.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen both have Formula 1 experience at the Shanghai International Circuit. Hulkenberg has started nine Chinese grands prix, twice scoring sixth place, in 2014 and 2018, and recorded the fastest lap of the race in 2016. Magnussen has competed in China five times, taking a high of eighth in 2017.

A return to China also coincides with the first F1 Sprint event of the 2024 season, the first time the format will be run at Shanghai.

As per 2023, the F1 Sprint will take place at six grands prix, but there has been a scheduling tweak, with Sprint Qualifying now shifted to Friday, and the Sprint Race installed as the first track activity on Saturday. That restores qualifying for the grand prix itself to its usual slot on Saturday afternoon, after the conclusion of the Sprint Race. There will be one 60-minute practice session, on Friday.

Ayao Komatsu - Team Principal: "The last time we raced in China was 2019, so compared to then we have a very different car, and on top of that, it's going to be a Sprint weekend. Our biggest challenge will be to get the car set up in the right ballpark straight away for FP1. In the only practice session of the weekend, we get three sets of tires, so in one hour we'll probably do three runs and within that time you really need to prepare the car for Sprint Qualifying in the afternoon, so that's going to be our biggest challenge.

"In terms of circuit characteristics, I think I'll take lots of positives from Suzuka where, as I said repeatedly, it exposed the weakness of our car. In Shanghai, it has lower cornering speeds and a very long back straight, as well as a decent length pit straight as well, so that should suit our car more, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can do.

"Weather - to add that to the mix - Friday looks to be a bit wet so that's going to be challenging in FP1 if it is wet; to create a test program to make sure the car is okay for Sunday's race as well. In Shanghai, we're also going to introduce the very first part of our upgrade package which we're looking forward to. If it's wet however, there's not an awful lot we can learn but every single bit of downforce helps, so that should be positive. If it's dry, we'd like to spend the session trying to set the car up for the aero package, so there's lots to do."

Nico Hulkenberg: "I'm quite excited to go back to Shanghai; we haven't been there in so long so it will be interesting to see how the city has changed, the circuit, and I also have a good feeling about it. I like the circuit from past experience, I think my track record's pretty good there as it's a front-limited circuit rather than rear-limited, and I think naturally I get on with that style well. The layout of the track is quite funky, it's not a real high-speed circuit so the VF-24 shouldn't be bad around there and there are a couple of low-speed corners as well, so it should suit our car a bit better.

"Last year, we had mixed Sprint events - some good ones and some real bad ones - but personally I don't mind them. I'm always up for some change and this year the format of the sessions will be different, so I'm curious to see how that feels and how it will work out, but I'm open and excited for the weekend."

Kevin Magnussen: "I've scored points around the Shanghai International Circuit on a few occasions and this year it will be interesting as it's been missing from the calendar for a while, plus it's the first Sprint of the season - so it's going to be a challenge for everyone. It's got some low-speed corners which hopefully will be good for us and the track has some good overtaking opportunities. I'm in a good spot with the car at the moment, so hopefully we can have a good race there."