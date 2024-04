Japanese Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm excited for the Japanese Grand Prix, it's one of my favourite tracks and it's always fun to see all the fans, they're always so passionate. We'll also be racing in a special livery, which looks really cool.

"It was great to be back at the MTC last week, celebrating our Australian GP result with everyone at the factory. I've been going over the data from Australia and preparing for the next race with my engineers. It's been a decent start to the season for us so far, we're focused on pushing forward and continuing to take the fight to our competitors."

Oscar Piastri: "Suzuka up next! The Japanese Grand Prix holds good memories for me from my first-ever grand prix podium and a double podium for the team. After a P4 finish in Australia where we were in the fight, we're even more determined to continue improving to hopefully achieve another good result.

"I really like the livery we'll be running in Japan. I'm also looking forward to seeing all the fans and experiencing the enthusiastic atmosphere they always bring. It's a great track to race, and a great place to be."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Following our successful result in Australia, we now turn our attention to Japan. The Suzuka circuit is always a fan and driver favourite. While the nature of the track can offer some challenges, it makes for some great racing.

"While this circuit has been good to us in the past, we must keep in mind the steps forward we are yet to take. However, our podium finish in Australia serves as a good reminder that we are on the right track, we just need to keep focusing on ourselves and executing our plan and the results will keep coming."

Suzuka International Racing Course

Race laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.807 km/3.608 miles

Total race distance: 307.471 km/191.064 miles

Number of corners: 19 (10 right, 9 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3.