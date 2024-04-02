Technical restructuring at McLaren

McLaren has announced a number of organisational updates in its quest to establish the highest technical standards and move up the grid.

The organisational updates, which are aimed at further strengthening and evolving the technical model, see Rob Marshall assume the role of Chief Designer, Neil Houldey move to be Technical Director - Engineering, while Peter Prodromou will continue in his role as Technical Director - Aerodynamics.

The Concept and Performance department will be streamlined to focus on Performance and will be led by the Technical Director - Performance. Andrea Stella will assume this role in the interim until a permanent appointment is confirmed.

As part of these changes, and following a number of discussions, David Sanchez has left the Woking team.

"This further step in the evolution of the structure of the Technical Department and of the working model within the team signify our commitment to constantly enhancing our technical capabilities and workflows for greater efficiency and effectiveness," said Andrea Stella.

"Following thoughtful discussions between David Sanchez and the team leadership, the mutual decision has been taken for David to leave the team. Upon our joint reflection, it became apparent that the role, responsibilities, and ambitions associated with David's position did not align with our original expectations when he agreed to join us in February 2023.

"Recognising this misalignment, both David and I agreed that it would be best to part ways now, so to enable him to pursue other opportunities that will better leverage the full scale and breadth of his remarkable skillset.

"We greatly and gratefully value the contributions that David has made during his relatively short time with us, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this team," said Sanchez. "While the role we envisioned and had agreed to was not aligned with the reality of the position I found, I leave with respect for the leadership, admiration for the dedication of my colleagues, and appreciation for the openness and honesty in which we discussed and arrived at this decision.

"I wish this team continued success as it continues its journey to the front of the grid where it belongs. I look forward to my next challenge within F1."