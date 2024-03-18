Australian Grand Prix Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm looking forward to going back to the Australian Grand Prix. It's a fun track and the Australian fans are always an amazing crowd, it's a great atmosphere to race in.

"Last week I was back in the factory with my engineers to go over the first two races of the season ahead of racing in Melbourne. We'll put all our learning into practice this weekend and aim to get some more points for the team.

Oscar Piastri: "Australia, my home race! I'm so excited to be racing in front of a home crowd again. There's no feeling like it. It's going to be a great race week, and I'm sure that there will be an awesome atmosphere.

"We've had a positive start, with a P4 finish in Saudi. I was back in the MTC last week reviewing all the data to see where we can maximise our performance. I'm looking forward to seeing a lot of papaya in the crowd this weekend. Let's go!"

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We come away from the first double header of the season with good points and strong on-track performances from Lando and Oscar. It's important we carry this momentum through whilst placing a keen focus on the areas we still need to develop, so that we're in a position to fight for podiums.

"Melbourne is always a fantastic place to come to, and of course, it is also Oscar's home race. I'm sure a lot of fans will be showing their support for him and the team this weekend. We'll hopefully see some exciting racing and return with some more points."

Albert Park Circuit

Race laps: 58

Circuit length: 5.278 km/3.280 miles

Total race distance: 306.124 km/190.212 miles

Number of corners: 14 (9 right, 5 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5