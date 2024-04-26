F1 launches free streaming channel... in the US

Formula 1 has announced the "Formula 1 Channel", a 24/7, subscription-free streaming channel for fans in the USA to watch F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy race replays and highlights, full reruns of classic Grands Prix, and popular racing documentaries.

The new channel, which launches in the USA ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, will be operated by partner C15 Studio and distributed for fans to watch via services including Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, and Pluto TV.

Viewers will be able to tune into pre-scheduled programming of classic Grands Prix and popular documentaries and relive previous race weekends, with replays, detailed highlights, and expert analysis of the current F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy seasons (available to watch five days after the Grands Prix).

Demand for Formula 1 in the USA is at an all-time high, with, according to F1, a fan-base of over 42m and television audiences at record numbers. Following a recent growth of FAST Channels in the USA, the launch of the Formula 1 Channel reflects the latest television trends amongst fans in the USA.

The Formula 1 Channel becomes the latest addition to F1's portfolio of programming currently available for fans in the USA, supporting the core live offerings from ESPN and F1's own direct to consumer streaming service, F1 TV.

"The Formula 1 Channel is the latest development by F1 designed to further evolve and elevate our content experience for fans," said Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1. "This service caters to the diverse viewing habits of our USA fan-base and serves as a great entry point for new fans into the sport, through strong curated programming, which aims to showcase the drama of F1.

"Together with C15 Studio, we hope to develop the Formula 1 Channel into an industry leading product, that serves alongside our existing live broadcast offering with ESPN and F1 TV, to give fans a truly comprehensive F1 experience 24 hours a day, seven days a week."