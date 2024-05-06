Miami Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "What a race. It's been a long time coming, but we've finally managed to do it.

"I'm so happy for the whole team, and what we've achieved together. We've had a few little setbacks across the weekend, but today we managed to put it all together. The car was great, the strategy was perfect, and I'm over the moon. I'm proud of everyone in this team today. I've always believed in them, and they've always had faith in me, and today we've really justified that. A huge thanks go to them for the hard work they've put in that made this possible."

Oscar Piastri: "A great day for the team, but a disappointing afternoon on my side. I feel like we did a lot of things right in the first half of the race but a few things didn't go our way in the second half. The car felt the best it's been all year, so I don't think my result should take away from the performance by the rest of the team. Well done to Lando and everyone at McLaren. The race was won on merit today and it's really promising for what's to come."

Andrea Stella: "Victory today in Miami is meaningful for many reasons. First of all, for Lando and his first F1 win. I am happy from the bottom of our hearts for him. We've often said as soon as we give him winning material, he's going to win. He did it in style.

"Beyond that, it's a very important day for the team. We've been on a journey for some time, after an incredible turnaround last year. We've kept momentum, and today is another very important step and hopefully the starting point for greater success. So, I'm very happy for all the people at McLaren, I hope they enjoy this moment because I know how much work has gone into delivering these upgrades. It's not just design or just manufacturing, it's an effort across every department at the factory and from the trackside team. This goes beyond just the people at McLaren: it goes to our power unit partners at HPP and our technical and commercial partners who are vital to this success. It's teamwork in the widest possible sense.

"The car was very good this weekend - and it's worth noting Oscar was in a very strong position to be on the podium as well, as he drove a very good race.

"Lastly, my final word is for Gil de Ferran, to whom this victory is dedicated to by the whole team. Gil, this is for you."