Miami Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm looking forward to returning to Miami. It's the first US race of the year, and the fans always bring such an electric atmosphere.

"We had a positive race in China, securing our second podium of the season. I had time to celebrate with the team in MTC and go over the data ahead of Miami with my engineers. I'm sure it will be a challenging weekend, but nothing we cannot overcome. Everyone has done a great job to put us in a good position to improve further. Let's go!"

Oscar Piastri: "Miami GP up next and I'm really looking forward to racing on American soil for the first time this season. It's only my second time at this circuit but it was a really cool atmosphere last year and I'm excited to experience it again, especially given the fans come out in full force.

"I'll be sporting a new special helmet based on the classic Miami colours, that I think looks really cool. I loved the energy around the event last year so I was inspired to create a special design this time.

"We've reflected on China as a team and I've spent some time in the Sim back at the MTC so I can't wait to touch down in the US."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After demonstrating strong pace in China, we now head to Miami for the very different demands of a street circuit, in the first of three visits this season to America.

"The Miami Grand Prix is another busy Sprint event and combined with the challenging nature of the circuit and potentially warmer weather, there are both opportunities and challenges that the team are preparing for. We are ready once again to maximise our performance and continue to compete at the front of the field."

Miami International Autodrome

Race laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.412km/3.363 miles

Total race distance: 308.326km/191.585 miles

Number of corners: 19 (7 right, 12 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4.