Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the MSC Cruises Gran Premio del Made in Italy a dell'Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:15.906 144.671 mph 2 Piastri McLaren S 1:16.098 0.192 3 Tsunoda RB S 1:16.286 0.380 4 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:16.297 0.391 5 Russell Mercedes S 1:16.311 0.405 6 Sainz Ferrari S 1:16.423 0.517 7 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:16.447 0.541 8 Perez Red Bull S 1:16.552 0.646 9 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:16.826 0.920 10 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:16.838 0.932 11 Ricciardo RB S 1:16.967 1.061 12 Norris McLaren M 1:16.980 1.074 13 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:16.991 1.085 14 Ocon Alpine S 1:17.008 1.102 15 Gasly Alpine S 1:17.064 1.158 16 Bottas Stake S 1:17.088 1.182 17 Magnussen Haas S 1:17.129 1.223 18 Albon Williams S 1:17.135 1.229 19 Zhou Stake S 1:17.606 1.700 20 Sargeant Williams S 1:17.848 1.942