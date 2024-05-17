Site logo

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
17/05/2024

Times from today's second free practice session for the MSC Cruises Gran Premio del Made in Italy a dell'Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:15.906 144.671 mph
2 Piastri McLaren S 1:16.098 0.192
3 Tsunoda RB S 1:16.286 0.380
4 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:16.297 0.391
5 Russell Mercedes S 1:16.311 0.405
6 Sainz Ferrari S 1:16.423 0.517
7 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:16.447 0.541
8 Perez Red Bull S 1:16.552 0.646
9 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:16.826 0.920
10 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:16.838 0.932
11 Ricciardo RB S 1:16.967 1.061
12 Norris McLaren M 1:16.980 1.074
13 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:16.991 1.085
14 Ocon Alpine S 1:17.008 1.102
15 Gasly Alpine S 1:17.064 1.158
16 Bottas Stake S 1:17.088 1.182
17 Magnussen Haas S 1:17.129 1.223
18 Albon Williams S 1:17.135 1.229
19 Zhou Stake S 1:17.606 1.700
20 Sargeant Williams S 1:17.848 1.942

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms