Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the MSC Cruises Gran Premio del Made in Italy a dell'Emilia Romagna weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Verstappen Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Perez Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Russell Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Sainz Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Piastri McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Alonso Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Ocon Alpine 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 Gasly Alpine 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 Albon Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Sargeant Williams 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 Ricciardo RB 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Tsunoda RB 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Bottas Stake 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 Zhou Stake 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Magnussen Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Hulkenberg Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 2

Check out our Thursday gallery from Imola here.