F1 to drop hybrid technology?

F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali hints that success with sustainable fuels in 2026 could lead to the sport dropping hybrid technology.

Granted, the idea is in its infancy, and hasn't been discussed with the teams, but the very thought that the sport is considering such a move would be welcomed by many, though presumably not the engine manufacturers.

With the 2026 engine rules already agreed, and confirmation of the chassis regulations expected any time now, focus will shift to the next overhaul in 2030.

Form those fans that followed the sport prior to Drive to Survive, one of the biggest complaints about the hybrid era has been the loss of the iconic sound of F1. Though the sport has artificially tried to improve the sound over the years since, fans and drivers alike still hanker for the iconic sound of previous eras such as that of the V10s.

Speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which marks thirty years since the death of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna, with the sport in reflective mood, as fans recall the drivers, cars and sound of that era, Domenicali hinted that if the switch to sustainable fuels in 2026 proves successful, the sport should begin to consider a new direction moving forward.

"As soon as the 2026 regulations are defined, we will start to think about what the next steps will be, such as the 2030 engine," he told members of the media.

"It is a personal consideration of mine, not yet shared with the teams, even if we have spoken about it with the FIA, that if sustainable fuels work, we will need to carefully evaluate whether to continue with hybrid technology or whether better solutions will be available," he added.

Referring to the 2026 regulations, which are due to be published by the end of June, he said: "In recent weeks there has been an alignment between the various parties involved, and the publication of the 2026 regulations should take place on 1 June.

"The FIA will then explain the changes, which are many," he added. "And it will be important to clarify as best as possible because I have read a series of interpretations that do not correspond to what the new regulations will be.

"The sore point, but unfortunately necessary at the moment, is related to the weight of the single-seaters," he admitted. "By keeping the hybrid power unit solution also for 2026, a significant increase in weight is inevitable. If we compare a prediction of the 2026 single-seater with a car from ten years ago, we can see that weight has become a significant issue.

"All drivers would like to have lighter cars, and personally I would also like a slightly larger sound," he continued. "On this last front, we are working to try to increase the number of decibels.

"From the research we are carrying out, it emerges that all markets, and all age groups, want a better sound as well as the energy and vibrations that only a certain type of engine is capable of transmitting when you are close to the track."

Of course, looking ahead to 2030, other than noise, the dumping of hjbrid technology would also significantly reduce the weight of the cars.