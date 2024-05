Albon's future with Williams in doubt?

Anglo-Thai driver Alex Albon is unwilling to say whether he will see out a contract that ties him to Williams until the end of 2025.

Other than the fact that this year, as was the case in 2023, he has carried the hopes of Williams single-handed, and in the process raised his profile accordingly, Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari has thrown the driver market into chaos.

Then there is the continuing speculation over the future of Sergio Perez at Red Bull in the short term, and Max Verstappen in the long term.

Williams team boss, James Vowles has admitted that despite having a contract for 2025, should one of the big teams seek Albon's services he would not stand in his way.

Meanwhile, according to Motorsport Week, asked if he will definitely be with Williams next season, Albon replied: "Erm... I won't comment for now. I'm still focused on this.

"Everything is moving early, very quickly,," he added, "obviously Nico has just pulled somewhat of a trigger at Sauber (Audi) and I'm sure the second one is going to follow soon.

"Everything including my focus on where I go, not so much for next year but the year after, focusing on that side of things," he added. "These next couple of weeks are where the decisions for the whole grid is going to be finalised."

The annual games of who goes where usually gets underway around August, but the Hamilton announcement, not to mention the turmoil at Red Bull and pending arrival of Audi, has changed all that.

"Truthfully I've never been in a fortunate position to have talks so early," said Albon. "It is new for everyone not just myself. "There's a bit more work, you see a lot more managers walking around the paddock at this time of the year. He's out here for the first time this year," he added, referring to his own manager.

A further complication is the rules overhaul for 2026, which will see teams seeking continuity and experience, on the other hand there is no arguing that Williams is struggling this season, though Albon believes it will come good in the end and that a stronger 2025 should stand it in good stead for the overhaul season that follows.

Asked whether a contract that covers such a period of great change is an essential part of his negotiations, the youngster said: No, not so much. I think it is more just the gelling of the team... the teams like that.

"2025/26 is a nice way to understand how the team have conceptually designed their car and when you go to 2026 there is going to be such a huge difference to the car it's nice to know where the DNA of the car is.

"It's important just to feedback, understanding the language, the communication, that is why teams are so focused on 2025-26 transition. Is it make or break? No."