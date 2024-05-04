Newey won't be the last to leave Red Bull, claims Brown

Zak Brown believes that Adrian Newey is the "first domino to fall" at Red Bull, the American suggesting that the design guru's decision is all about the Horner saga.

Of course, as Red Bull continues to dominate on track, any opportunity to derail the steamroller will be taken by an opposition desperate to close the gap, and while Newey has dismissed speculation that his decision to quit the team after two decades is anything to do with the ongoing Horner saga, Brown isn't so sure.

"Am I surprised?" said the American, "six months ago, I would have been surprised. I think given everything that's gone on since the start of the year and knowing Adrian pretty well, and he's a very high-integrity individual, I'm not surprised he's moving on.

"The stuff that's going on there is a bit destabilising," he continued. "It's probably the first domino to fall... my guess is not the last based on the resumes that are flying around."

Asked to expand on the comment, he said: "We've seen an increase in CVs coming our way from the team. I think Adrian is the most successful designer of all time. So in addition to the technical that he brings to the racing team, people want to work for people like Adrian Newey and work alongside him. So I think they will be missing what he brings to the team from a pure technical point of view. And then I think the leadership and the excitement people get from working with him will be missed."

Asked if McLaren might be keen to see Newey return to the fold, Brown said: "With a resume and a track record like Adrian Newey, Adrian's going to add value to any racing team. But we're very happy with the trajectory that we're on.

"Never say never," he added. "But I'm very happy with the team, the technical leadership, the way Andrea is running the racing team. And we've got a plan and we're going to keep head down. And of course, always look for opportunities to make additive additions to the racing team."

Sitting alongside Brown was Williams boss, James Vowles, who admitted that he would be keen to see Newey back at Grove again. Indeed, asked to confirm speculation that he has already spoken to Newey, Vowles admitted: "It was a light conversation more than anything else, saying it can't have been an easy decision and fundamentally wanting just to have an additional chat about things.

"But from a Williams perspective, obviously, that's where Adrian really cut his teeth for the first time," he added. "And I think we're a team without politics. It's a small team that's trying to make our way back to the front. And I think it could fit very perfectly for someone that wants to potentially dig into a challenge like that.

"More than that, I mean, what is great about Williams is that it has retained the family feel to it. We're not driven by an OEM. We're driven by just a group of individuals that want to be there. And it's all about really racing. And hopefully some of that plays to his strengths.

"And then finally with Adrian, you have someone with his accolades, with his touch. There's not a team he hasn't been to - and that includes McLaren, ourselves, Red Bull - where he hasn't made a significant difference. And I think anyone here would be foolish not to at least open some conversation with him at that stage."

Check out our Friday gallery from Miami here.