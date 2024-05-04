Miami Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "P6. Not too bad, all things considered. It could have been a slightly smoother run on the Soft tyre but it's still a decent starting spot for the Sprint.

"I think a few cars are a little bit out of position, so it will be interesting to see what we can do tomorrow as the car seems quick. Even without the full upgrade package we've made a step forward, so thank you to the team for getting us to this point."

Lando Norris: "The car was feeling very good throughout the session. In SQ3 we just seemed to overheat the tyres in the first sector which compromised the rest of the lap, but the team have done a good job getting the upgrades here and they are working. I'm happy with the progress we've made. The pace of the car is very good, let's see what we can do tomorrow."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "We saw really strong performance from the car in Sprint Qualifying but ultimately, it wasn't rewarded in the session that counted. Both drivers had issues on the Soft tyre that compromised the final result. However, we definitely take encouragement from the pace we've seen today. This is just the start of the weekend, and there are many opportunities to capitalise on the strength of the upgraded car we've brought to Miami. It's been a great effort from the team at the factory to get it here, and we look forward to rewarding that effort with strong results across the weekend."