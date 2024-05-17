Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "Friday done. I think it's been one of our better Fridays and we seem to be in a pretty good place.

"It's very tight out there so we'll see what we can find for tomorrow, but it's been an encouraging day. I've felt pretty comfy from the first lap this morning, so I'm excited for tomorrow. The team have done a good job with getting the remaining upgrades on my car, so thank you to them."

Lando Norris: "It's been a reasonable day, if a little bit disrupted in places. We had a test programme with some things to try after our upgrades in Miami, which was important to fit in. But at the same time, we had to deal with a couple of little issues here and there which made completing our plan a little bit more tricky than we were hoping for. However, the car felt good, I think we made some good improvements through the day and I was happy with that. Another few into tomorrow and I think we can have a good day."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Overall, a productive day without major issues on either car, with the exception of a small electronic glitch on Lando's car which was checked and resolved. Otherwise, we were able to go through our programme, which included investigating the package that we introduced in Miami during FP1. Due to the upgrades being introduced at a Sprint event, we didn't have sufficient time to do all the procedures and driving that is required to monitor the aerodynamic upgrades at the last event. The good news is that all seemed to go according to expectation and the drivers could work through the set-up and better understand the tyres. While we have some opportunities to improve, and some other cars look pretty quick, both Lando and Oscar seem happy that we are in a decent position for the remainder of the weekend."