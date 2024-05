Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm heading to Imola as a race winner, which feels good.

"It was amazing to walk into the MTC with the trophy and for everyone at the factory to take time out of their day and celebrate together. We've been through a lot together over the past six years, and now we want nothing more but to have more moments like this.

"While at MTC I was also back in the sim to prepare with my engineers for this double header. We're now back to head down, fully focused on the next race and how we can make further improvements. It's been two years since we raced at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, but we're ready to head back. It's one of my favourite races and I can't wait to go racing around this iconic track in front of the awesome fans again."

Oscar Piastri: "Imola up next! I didn't get the final result I wanted in Miami, but it was one of my strongest weekends so far. It was great to celebrate with the team last week, but we're all hungry for more, which shows just how far we've come.

"This is my first Grand Prix in Imola. Sadly we were unable to race there last year, but we are so excited to be back in front of the fans and we'll hopefully be able to put on a good show for them. I've been back with the team in engineering and sim sessions and I feel very prepared. Hopefully, we'll bring back some good points for the team."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After a wonderful result in Miami, the team have come together in Woking to celebrate the hard work and dedication that has got us to this point.

This doesn't mean our mission is over. This result has served to reinvigorate our goal to be consistently achieving wins and podiums and we double down on our efforts.

"The team have now reset as we turn our attention to the first European race of the year. Imola is one of the fastest circuits on the calendar and should offer some good opportunities for us to continue adding to our Championship points.

"Following the devastation that hit the region last year, we are delighted to be heading back and can't wait to see the Italian fans once again."

Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari

Race laps: 63

Circuit length: 4.909km/3.050 miles

Total race distance: 309.049km/192.034 miles

Number of corners: 19 (10 right, 9 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5