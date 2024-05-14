Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber will race in Imola in a weekend charged with sporting, historical and emotional meanings.

The first European race of the season is set in the context of the 30th anniversary of the San Marino Grand Prix that saw the accidents of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna; in this poignant occasion, there will be many activities - from promoter, teams and drivers alike - aimed at commemorating the tragic weekend of May 1994, with a full programme to be announced by the involved parties soon. On track, Imola is also a crucial race as teams and drivers resume the quest for points, with upgrades brought to cars throughout the field.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "We head to Imola for the first race of the European leg, aiming for a reset after what has been a tough weekend in Miami. We have had two weeks to regroup, analyse what went wrong last time out and make sure we address it. Although we are yet to add points to our tally this season, we know we have the performance to do so and we have been in the mix in most races - we are confident in our means, and the upgrades we are bringing this week are a testament to the relentless work put in by the home team in Hinwil. We have seen over recent events how tight the field is, and how making it past the Q2 or Q3 thresholds is often a matter of hundredths of seconds. Our goal, now more than ever, is to be ready to take any opportunity that may arise, and to make the most of it to progress."

Valtteri Bottas: "It's great to be back in Imola - an old-school track with so much history and one that is a lot of fun to drive. It is always an honour to be racing in such an historic venue, supported by the Italian fans on the grandstands, and I hope the return to Europe will mark a swing in our season's fortunes. Although Miami wasn't really our weekend, it still allowed us to learn a lot, and hopefully we can turn those lessons into improvements. We are set to bring some updates this weekend, which should allow us to make a step forward - and hopefully score our first points of the season. After a few tough races, I am motivated to do well here in Imola and next week in Monaco, to kick off the European leg of the calendar in the best possible way."

Zhou Guanyu: "The entire team has been working hard over the past two weeks, regrouping after Miami and focusing on finalising the upgrades we will be bringing to Imola. I'm happy to be racing again on this track, following the cancellation of last year's event. I have fond memories of the time I spent in this region, racing as a junior, and I always enjoy visiting. With the new bits on our car, and a different track layout from Miami, we are confident and motivated to make a positive change to our season. Getting things right from the very first session will be crucial: we have seen how important it is to qualify in a good position and hopefully this will help us get back in the mix to battle for points on Sunday."