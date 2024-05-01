Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: We are looking forward to being back in Miami.

The stadium, the fans and the track are unique and make this a special stand-out event on the calendar. We learned from China that it's a challenge to have the car set-up 100% in the right window when you have only one Free Practice session available to try different set-ups.

Both drivers have highlighted this track as one that should suit the FW46, so we will have to be on top of our game on Friday morning. Especially as for the moment, the weather forecast looks like we could have the occasional shower on Saturday and Sunday which could make choosing the right car set-up even more complicated. On the other hand, we do know that if we have these changing conditions extra opportunities for scoring points are always around the corner.

Alex Albon: I'm looking forward to heading to Miami for the first U.S. race of the season and Logan's home race. I think we'll have a good car and the changes we've made to the FW46 will be well suited to this kind of track. Having two Sprint weekends in a row brings its challenges, however it will be another case of getting up to speed as soon as possible.

Logan Sargeant: I love racing at home, it's second to none. Any chance to connect with the U.S. fan base is special as a driver. These weekends provide a different vibe, atmosphere and source of motivation being surrounded by my family and friends. It's always great to race on home soil and represent the U.S. after years of racing in Europe. I'm looking forward to getting on track and working with the team to pull it all together, as there is some good potential in the car and I'm going to give it my all.