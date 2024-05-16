Newey admits he will probably return to F1

Weeks after quitting Red Bull, Adrian Newey has admitted that he will probably return to F1 with another team.

Thus far, despite intense speculation over his future, the Briton has only admitted that he left the Austrian team because he needed a break, needed to step back, but in a promotional video for a yacht company, Newey has said that he will probably return to the frontline in F1.

"I feel a little bit tired at the moment, but at some point I'll probably go again," he tells his manager, former team owner turned pundit, Eddie Jordan in the video, adding that he is "seriously considering changing teams, going somewhere else and doing another four or five years or whatever".

Having dominated much of the Miami weekend, speculation over his future is likely to continue this weekend at Imola, the home race for Ferrari the team most are already linking him with.

While he has also been linked with Aston Martin, the challenge of putting Ferrari back on top, possibly assisting Lewis Hamilton in scoring his eighth title, might be too tempting to resist.

Referring to his decision to leave Red Bull, which he insists had nothing to do with the controversy surrounding team boss, Christian Horner, Newey says: "To walk away was a very hard decision but it was one I needed to take for a whole host of reasons. They had been my family."

He also claims that the public and media reaction to his decision surprised him - though some might argue that if that is the case why does he feel the need for a manager.

"I never really thought it would be big news," he says, "so for it to be in all the flipping papers and on the telly was almost a bit of a shock."

65 last December, the age at which men in the UK are allowed to retire, Newey admits that his father's decision to retire at the same age served as a warning, as he "kind of lost his way a bit, just lost his mojo a bit".

Indeed, he spoke to Bernie Ecclestone - at 93 currently working on a number of projects including rebuilding a castle - and 87-year-old IndyCar owner, Roger Penske, about retirement.

"They both said the brain is like muscle, it needs exercise so you need to keep doing that," says Newey.