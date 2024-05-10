Red Bull's RB17 Hypercar to make world debut at Goodwood

The Forthcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed will feature the world debut of the RB17, the Hypercar designed by Adrian Newey and his team.

Celebrating 20 years of Red Bull culture in Formula One, the Austrian team will host its largest celebration to date, set against the backdrop of Goodwood House with a line-up of cars from its impressive tenure in F1, featuring a star-studded selection of drivers, including David Coulthard, Christian Horner and Red Bull's longest-serving exhibition driver Patrick Friesacher, with more to be announced.

The RB17 will be revealed on Friday 12th July in the Cathedral Paddock and will be on display for the duration of the festival weekend, giving Goodwood visitors the first chance to view the Hypercar at the iconic event.

Designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in-house, the RB17 features a two-seat carbon fibre monocoque chassis with a semi-stressed mid mounted V10 engine and a carbon fibre gearbox driving the rear wheels.

Conceived by Newey, the most successful designer in F1 history, the Hypercar - and its name - channels the cars that Red Bull Racing has campaigned and won with over the past two decades. Combining exquisite design and breath-taking top speeds of more than 350 kph, only 50 RB17s will be produced. Its world static debut at the Festival of Speed is the result of a successful and rigorous prototype testing programme.

The Cathedral Paddock will play host to a plethora of Red Bull activity including an unprecedented display of race cars from almost every year of the team's history, in an impressive line-up. Several of the race cars will take on the iconic hill climb and run together in a show-stopping moment for the festival that will feature an exciting selection of decorated drivers.

"We are excited to debut the RB17 to the public for the first time," said Christian Horner, "and couldn't think of a better world stage than Goodwood Festival of Speed.

"The RB17 exudes rarity and engineering excellence. We've channelled everything we know about racing into making the ultimate performance car and can't wait for the public to see the result. I'm also just as thrilled to be bringing such a remarkable selection of cars and drivers to the iconic festival and look forward to celebrating our 20th season in front of such passionate motorsport fans."

"I am delighted that Oracle Red Bull Racing will be joining us at the Festival of Speed this summer to celebrate their 20th anniversary," added Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed. "In such a poignant year for the Formula 1 team, I am honoured they have chosen the Festival of Speed as the venue to unveil the much-anticipated RB17 for its global public debut, and I know our fans will be hugely excited for the team to bring a multitude of their championship-winning cars and drivers to the event this year."