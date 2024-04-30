Newey reported to have submitted resignation

Unconfirmed reports claim that Adrian Newey has officially submitted his resignation to Red Bull, with talk of confirmation from the Austrian team before this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

As has been the case with so much of this sorry saga, the current speculation surrounds a report in the German media, however, while Auto Motor und Sport is regarded as a reliable news source, its information is coming from sources who may well have their own agenda.

It was Auto Motor und Sport that last week reported that Newey was to leave the team - the design guru said to be unhappy at the ongoing Horner and how it has been handled - which in turn led to speculation over where he might be heading.

As has been the case throughout, nobody is saying anything on the record, then again, and what isn't helping the situation, nobody is denying anything, other than statements that amount to just a dozen or so words that don't really tell us anything.

Official confirmation of the situation is expected before this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, but then again in the days running up to the season opener in Bahrain we were told that the Horner situation was soon to be resolved.

While this might be manna for the likes of Drive to Survive, it is not a good look for the sport, and demonstrates yet again that the paddock now features an atmosphere far more toxic than anything witnessed during the days of the infamous Piranha Club.