Horner defends Verstappen dominance

Christian Horner has leapt to the defence of Max Verstappen following criticism of the Dutchman's dominance of the sport.

Of course, over the years there have been many instances of domination by one particular team or driver, however, Verstappen's reign coincides with the introduction of a whole new breed of fan enticed by the faux drama of Drive to Survive and the endless self-promotion of the sport on social media.

Whilst long-term fans grew used to the Schumacher era, and subsequently the periods of domination by Red Bull and then Mercedes, those fans introduced to the sport during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, when Drive to Survive reigned supreme, do not like seeing the same face atop the podium week after week.

Lando Norris didn't help matters at the weekend when he admitted that seeing the same driver winning all the time can be boring, possibly forgetting those heady days of the 80s and 90s when his own Woking outfit ruled.

"The only exciting races have been the ones that Max is not in," Norris told reporters after finishing second on Sunday.

Red Bull boss, Horner was quick to react.

"If you see the same driver winning every single time without a fight then of course it does start to become boring and that is obvious," he said. "Max is a special talent and it's a golden moment for him.

"As we've seen with every single driver it doesn't last forever," he continued, "and I think it's enjoying the moment, being in the moment, and there's no guarantees that we'll be able to give him a car like this every year for the next five years.

"It's doing what you can, while you can," he added. "He's just like a metronome. The pace that he showed last year, he's just continued that through. Since the last Chinese Grand Prix he's won 50% of all the races, he's won 21 of the last 23 races. He's in fantastic form, at one with the car and at one with the team and enjoying his racing."