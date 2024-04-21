Chinese Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We were more competitive today and having taken the opportunity to make some setup changes on Logan's car, we were able to do some useful testing in good conditions.

The experience gained yesterday in the Sprint race helped Alex and Logan to manage their stints today. Whilst we didn't quite have the pace to fight for the final points positions, we were close on pace with the teams around us.



It was good to come back to the Shanghai circuit and complete the first Sprint event of the year. It was a tricky weekend, but the team worked very hard throughout, and we made good progress as the event progressed.



Alex Albon: It was an okay race today. Although the lower winds helped us, we were battling a lot of tyre degradation throughout the race. We ultimately didn't have the pace to overtake [Esteban] Ocon at the end and he was defending well. We understand the problems with the car, but they're not immediate fixes and we will need a few upgrades to improve our performance. Looking to Miami, I think our car will suit the track much better and I'm optimistic we can have a better result.



Logan Sargeant: It's been a difficult weekend as we've been struggling to get the car in the right window. We've had good moments and some bad moments through the weekend. Most importantly we need to figure out what we could've done better as a team. The first half of the race was solid. The start on the Softs was strong then we were in a really good place on the Medium tyres. We probably could've done without the Safety Car because we would've gone Medium, Medium which would've suited us better. When we put the Hard tyres on, I couldn't get them to switch on and suffered with degradation. The penalty for the Safety Car infringement doesn't really matter in the end. From my perspective, I thought I crossed the line first. When the cars are going at such different speeds, I don't know how I could've known the true order.