Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: Today was tough and we struggled in both sessions to generate good grip on the Medium tyre.

The light rain between the sessions didn't help and made the conditions at the start of the Qualifying session quite tricky.

We will use the Sprint race session tomorrow to help prepare for the Grand Prix and use the opportunity before tomorrow's Qualifying session to make some setup changes.

Alex Albon: Tough session today. We were the first cars out, so the track was still very green, which damaged the tyres. We tried to go for a second lap at the end of SQ1 but the tyres were gone and we didn't have the grip. I don't know if SQ2 was a possibility today, but I think there was potential to be in a better position than we are. We'll treat the Sprint race as a session to learn more about the car ahead of Qualifying.

Logan Sargeant: Mixed feelings today, as like Japan, I feel like I did a decent job but unfortunately that's placed me at the back of the grid. I felt like there's a little bit more in the car but I'm sure everyone else can say the same. The track was extremely slippery today with low grip which made it difficult. We have our homework to do overnight. The good thing is Parc Fermé opens again after the Sprint race to allow us to change some things. We'll use the Sprint to pick up the learnings for the race on Sunday and, of course, figure out what we can do better in Qualifying tomorrow.