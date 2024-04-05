Japanese Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It was a shame that FP2 was affected by the rain, particularly as the conditions were never really wet enough for Intermediates nor dry enough for sensible slick running.

Having lost Logan's car early in FP1, and with Alex doing front wing testing in FP1, we were looking forward to a busy FP2, but the rain denied us that opportunity.

Whilst Logan's crash caused a lot of damage, it was limited to the suspension, wings and floor with no damage done to the chassis or PU. The extent of the damage meant that he was unable to run in FP2, but he will be back in action in FP3.

We didn't quite have the setup where we wanted it during FP1. We made some changes for FP2 and will now use FP3 to determine if we have gone in the right direction. Fortunately, the weather looks more stable for tomorrow so we should be set for a productive day.

Alex Albon: It's hard to say where we are with so few laps; we would've liked to run more in FP2 as we didn't feel very comfortable with the car after the first session. We tried to make some changes to improve this, however with limited running, we don't have much to go off. Hopefully the setup will work for us into FP3 and we can learn more about the car ahead of Qualifying.

Logan Sargeant: I put the car in a place I didn't realise I was at. It's a bit of a silly mistake and one that I shouldn't be making especially in FP1. Fortunately, it wasn't like the mistake last year when I over pushed. Nevertheless, I still left the team with some damage but got away better than it could've been.