Miami Grand Prix: Result (Amended)

Result of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap 1 Norris McLaren 57 1hr 30:49.876 2 Verstappen Red Bull 57 + 0:07.612 3 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:09.920 4 Sainz Ferrari 57 + 0:16.407 5 Hamilton Mercedes 57 + 0:16.585 6 Perez Red Bull 57 + 0:19.650 7 Tsunoda RB 57 + 0:26.185 8 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:34.789 9 Alonso Aston Martin 57 + 0:37.107 10 Ocon Alpine 57 + 0:39.746 11 Hulkenberg Haas 57 + 0:40.789 12 Gasly Alpine 57 + 0:44.958 13 Piastri McLaren 57 + 0:49.756 14 Zhou Stake 57 + 0:49.979 15 Ricciardo RB 57 + 0:50.956 16 Bottas Stake 57 + 0:52.356 17 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 0:55.173 18 Albon Williams 57 + 1:16.091 19 Magnussen Haas 57 + 1:24.683 Sargeant Williams 27 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:30.634 (Lap 43)

Magnussen: 10 second time penalty for causing a collision

Stroll: 10 second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage

Magnussen: Drive through penalty converted to 20 second time penalty for entering the pits during a Safety Car period and not changing tyres

Sainz: 5 second time penalty for causing a collision