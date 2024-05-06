Site logo

Miami Grand Prix: Result (Amended)

NEWS STORY
06/05/2024

Result of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 57 1hr 30:49.876
2 Verstappen Red Bull 57 + 0:07.612
3 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:09.920
4 Sainz Ferrari 57 + 0:16.407
5 Hamilton Mercedes 57 + 0:16.585
6 Perez Red Bull 57 + 0:19.650
7 Tsunoda RB 57 + 0:26.185
8 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:34.789
9 Alonso Aston Martin 57 + 0:37.107
10 Ocon Alpine 57 + 0:39.746
11 Hulkenberg Haas 57 + 0:40.789
12 Gasly Alpine 57 + 0:44.958
13 Piastri McLaren 57 + 0:49.756
14 Zhou Stake 57 + 0:49.979
15 Ricciardo RB 57 + 0:50.956
16 Bottas Stake 57 + 0:52.356
17 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 0:55.173
18 Albon Williams 57 + 1:16.091
19 Magnussen Haas 57 + 1:24.683
Sargeant Williams 27 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:30.634 (Lap 43)

Magnussen: 10 second time penalty for causing a collision

Stroll: 10 second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage

Magnussen: Drive through penalty converted to 20 second time penalty for entering the pits during a Safety Car period and not changing tyres

Sainz: 5 second time penalty for causing a collision

