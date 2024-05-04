Site logo

Miami Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

04/05/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.241 138.772 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.382 0.141
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:27.455 0.214
4 Perez Red Bull 1:27.460 0.219
5 Norris McLaren 1:27.594 0.353
6 Piastri McLaren 1:27.675 0.434
7 Russell Mercedes 1:28.067 0.826
8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.107 0.866
9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:28.146 0.905
10 Tsunoda RB 1:28.192 0.951
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.222
12 Gasly Alpine 1:28.324
13 Ocon Alpine 1:28.371 -
14 Albon Williams 1:28.413
15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.427
16 Bottas Stake 1:28.463
17 Sargeant Williams 1:28.487
18 Ricciardo RB 1:28.617
19 Magnussen Haas 1:28.619
20 Zhou Stake 1:28.824

