Miami Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.241 138.772 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.382 0.141 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:27.455 0.214 4 Perez Red Bull 1:27.460 0.219 5 Norris McLaren 1:27.594 0.353 6 Piastri McLaren 1:27.675 0.434 7 Russell Mercedes 1:28.067 0.826 8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.107 0.866 9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:28.146 0.905 10 Tsunoda RB 1:28.192 0.951 11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.222 12 Gasly Alpine 1:28.324 13 Ocon Alpine 1:28.371 - 14 Albon Williams 1:28.413 15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.427 16 Bottas Stake 1:28.463 17 Sargeant Williams 1:28.487 18 Ricciardo RB 1:28.617 19 Magnussen Haas 1:28.619 20 Zhou Stake 1:28.824