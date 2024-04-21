Ricciardo gets a grid penalty for Miami Sprint

Daniel Ricciardo will take a three place grid penalty in the Miami Sprint for overtaking Nico Hulkenberg under the Safety Car during today's Chinese Grand Prix.

The stewards heard from The Australian and German along with their team representatives, and having reviewed the positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, team radio and in-car video evidence, determined that Ricciardo overtook the Haas while the race was under Safety Car conditions.

Ricciardo admitted that he overtook Hulkenberg deliberately but explained that he felt that he could do so because the German had overtaken him under safety car before on Lap 28.

The stewards noted that Hulkenberg was permitted to overtake the RB on Lap 28 because of Article 55.8 and there was no justifiable basis for Ricciardo to overtake the Haas while the race was under Safety Car conditions.

They accordingly imposed a 10 second time penalty. However, as Ricciardo was unable to serve the penalty due to retirement, the stewards imposed a 3-grid place penalty for the next race in which Ricciardo participates.

The Australian was also given 2 penalty points bringing total for the 12 month period to 2.

Meanwhile, in addition to the 10s penalty handed to Logan Sargeant for overtaking Hulkenberg under safety conditions, the American received 2 penalty points bringing his 12 month total to 8, while Lance Stroll's collision with Ricciardo at the restart - along with the time penalty - earned the Canadian 2 points also, bringing his total 7.

"We determined that Stroll ought to have anticipated the pace of the cars in front, particularly Ricciardo and should have prepared to brake accordingly," said the stewards. "Had he done that, it would have avoided the collision. Hence he was predominantly to blame for the collision that ultimately led to Ricciardo having to retire from the race."