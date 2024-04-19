Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was quite a stressful Sprint Qualifying.

"In SQ1 we were looking at the radar and checking if the rain was coming. We progressed and safely made it into SQ3 in eighth position before it rained more heavily. As the conditions changed, we were quite competitive. The tyres seemed to improve with each lap, but the circuit was just getting worse with the rainfall increasing. It was difficult to judge the level of grip and how much risk to take. We have the two races now, so let's see if we can score some points in the Sprint and qualify well for Sunday."

Lance Stroll: "We completed some solid running in FP1 and I found some good speed towards the end of the session on the Soft tyre. However, I just didn't have the grip I needed in Sprint Qualifying when the track was dry. We then got a bit caught out by the rain, so I didn't get a second push lap in SQ2. Our options are limited in a short Sprint given we're starting P15, but we'll take today's learnings and see what we can do for the rest of the weekend."