I'm here to stay says Alonso

Amidst speculation linking him with Mercedes and Red Bull, Fernando Alonso tells fans that he is to stay at Aston Martin.

At 17:00 (BST) Aston Martin issues an official statement that simply read: "I am here to stay", and was 'signed by Fernando Alonso.

The team subsequently posted the same message on social media while in a short video the Spaniard repeated the words... albeit with a dubious wink at the end.

Amidst claims that the Spaniard has agreed a new contract until the end of 2026 - the year in which the new regulations come into force, the official F1 website carries a quote from team boss Mike Krack.

"Securing Fernando's long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news," he says. "We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed."

While linked with Mercedes and, to a lesser extent Red Bull, in recent days there have been claims that a faction within Aston Martin have been pushing for the two-time world champion to be dropped, a situation, if it is to be believed, could only come from fans of teammate Lance Stroll.

In mid-2026, the Spaniard will be 45, almost unheard of in the modern era of the sport, furthermore remaining with Aston Martin will see him once again powered by Honda, their previous time together at McLaren having been something of a nightmare and one which led his to quit F1 for other disciplines for a couple of years.

"This is only the beginning for this project and I am proud to be part of it," said Alonso in a subsequent social media post. "I am at my physical best and still hungry.

"I will give my all as we continue our journey to becoming a world championship winning team."