Krack denies Aston Martin bid for Newey

"We're happy with what we have," insists Aston Martin boss as he denies 'break the bank' bid for design genius Adrian Newey.

One of the stranger rumours to come out of the ongoing Horner saga at Red Bull, is that Adrian Newey might be part of a talent exodus should the supposed internal power struggle go in the wrong direction.

Having designed title winning cars for no less than three teams it is understandable that if he did become available he would be much sought after.

No surprise therefore that as Lawrence Stroll continues to seek to turn Aston Martin into a serious title challenger he should seek one of the sport's most successful participants for his operation.

Not so, says team boss, Mike Krack.

Asked if Aston Martin was considering making a money no object for the Briton's services, Krack's answer was a firm... "No!

"We have a very strong technical team with Dan," he continued, referring to Dan Fallows, "with Tom (McCullough) and with Luca (Furbatto).

"We've been joined lately by Bob Bell," he added. "So we are quite happy with what we have at the moment."

Meanwhile, at a time Newey is also being linked with a move to Maranello to design a championship winning car for Lewis Hamilton, Helmut Marko admitted that it is no surprise that speculation about the Briton's future is rife.

"Newey is a designer that is highly demanded," he told Motorsport.com. "He is the one that everybody wants to have.

"I don't think it was the first offer and I don't think it will be the last offer," he added. "To lose Newey is always a big disadvantage, because then it means that another team would get him. In such a case he would take knowledge, but also unbelievable experience with him.

"He is like a cult figure so it's very important for young engineers as well. They come into the team because they want to work with Newey. Overall, it's a big gain to have Adrian."

