Aston Martin will not appeal Alonso penalty

Defending Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin boss, Mike Krack confirms that the team will not appeal his penalty for "potentially dangerous" driving in Melbourne.

Following an investigation into the incident, which saw George Russell crash out whilst pursuing the Spaniard in the final stages of the race, and which Mercedes and members of the media had suggested was due to the veteran brake-testing the Briton, the stewards opined that while there was no proof of brake-testing Alonso's defending tactics were "potentially dangerous" and hit him with a 20s penalty.

Though Aston Martin was given the option to appeal the decision, Mike Krack has confirmed that the team will not be doing so though he defended his driver's tactics.

"Firstly, in motorsport everyone is relieved that George was okay and walked away after his accident," he said in a brief statement.

"I want you to know we fully support Fernando," he added. "He is the most experienced driver in Formula 1. He has competed in more grands prix than anyone else and has more than 20 years of experience. He is a multiple World Champion in multiple categories.

"To receive a 20-second time penalty when there was no contact with the following car has been a bitter pill to swallow," he admitted, "but we have to accept the decision. We made our best case but without new evidence we are unable to request a right of review.

"Fernando is a phenomenal racer and he was using every tool in his toolbox to finish ahead of George, just like we saw in Brazil last year with Sergio," the German concluded.