Australian Grand Prix Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "We had strong Q1 and Q2 sessions today: the car was performing well and I found a decent rhythm.

"I then had a bit of a moment at Turn Nine in Q3 and lost three or four tenths. It had been a good lap up until then, so I think we could have been looking at a couple of positions higher up if it hadn't been for that wobble. Tomorrow is going to be a high-degradation race, so I think it's all about managing tyres. We have a good race car and it's a fun track to drive so strong points will be the target tomorrow."

Fernando Alonso: "Getting both cars into Q3 was more or less what we expected today. My first lap in Q3 wasn't great: I went off into the gravel at Turn Six. My mistake. So, on my final push-lap, I didn't really have full confidence in the car. It was tricky. I feel we are a little bit less competitive than we were in Jeddah. The car was sliding; a little sensitive in the wind; lacking consistency. But it's the same for everybody. Still, we need to find more pace. There will be lots going on tomorrow. It's not going to be an easy race for the tyres - graining will be a concern for everybody - so let's see if we can manage them better than the others. We want to get both cars home in the points tomorrow."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "We achieved the prime objective of getting both cars into Q3, which sets us up for a strong race tomorrow, but we could have done better than P9 and P10 today. In tricky and windy track conditions, Lance had a moment through Turn Nine on his best flying lap in Q3, while Fernando's final effort was impacted by floor damage. We will work hard to ensure we convert these positions into points on Sunday."