Domenicali wants more Sprints

Mixed-up Sprint grid in China has F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali eyeing an increase in the number of Sprints in 2025 and beyond.

Shanghai witnessed the first Sprint of the season, this year, and - as was the case in 2023 - the 'mini races' are being limited to just 6 events.

By agreement with the teams the weekend format has been changed with the Shootout taking place on Friday afternoon and the Sprint on Saturday morning. Also, following complaints from all the teams the revised parc ferme rules mean that teams can now make changes to their cars between the Sprint and qualifying for the Grand Prix.

Changeable conditions on Friday afternoon in Shanghai led to a fairly mixed-up grid and with a number of drivers out of place this led to a Sprint that saw a few more risks taken than usual.

As a result, Domenicali, like Ross Brawn before him, has seized on the fact that random circumstances led to a shake-up of the order and a less pedestrian race than usual.

"The qualifying Sprint in those incredible conditions, we had a lot of running and that reminds us that we have the duty to make sure that every day there is some action on the track to respect the fans that are coming here and want to have fun," he told Sky Sports.

Fact is, with doubt over the conditions for the remainder of the weekend and just the one practice session on a track not raced on since 2019, and which, courtesy of the fact that it had been 'painted over' with bitumen, even had Pirelli admit that it was "starting from scratch", the drivers had to run in the Shootout.

Asked if there might now be more Sprints in 2025 and beyond, Domenicali replied: "Why not?

"I would say this is great because it keeps the tension on every day and this is something that will be discussed in the future," he added. "Let's see how this year with the Sprints will go. But it's a point of discussion for sure that I want to discuss in the next F1 Commission.

"We need to avoid any possibility to have a situation like Japan with cars not running," he warned, referring to the lack of running due to the weather. "This is not good for the people that are coming to see us and see the drivers. I am sure that the teams will understand that we need to find solutions."

Indeed, but the teams are unlikely to agree that more races is the solution to anything. While the number of engine components has been increased to meet the schedule, and adjustments made to the budget cap rule to accommodate potential damage costs, there remains the sheer wear and tear on the teams and their personnel.

Furthermore, had the conditions at the time the Sprint was due to take place in China matched those in Japan there would have been restrictions on running as there always is these days.

Also, despite the Sprint, the championship standings after China were exactly the same - from Verstappen through to Magnussen in 14th - as they were after Japan.

As for the drivers, they remain sceptical, and while Max Verstappen admits the revised format has improved things, he remains of the opinion that six Sprints a year is enough.

"Let's not overdo it," he said in China, "We are already doing 24 races a year, six of these sprint events as well.

"I get it," he added. "I guess it sells better and better numbers on TV, but it's also more stress on the mechanics and everything. You have to deal with it, but let's not think that now we need twelve of those because it will take its toll on people as well."

Lando Norris agrees.

I don't think it's too bad for us as drivers," he said. "I don't think we can be the ones to complain at all. It's the hundreds of mechanics and engineers that have to travel so much. It's not healthy for them. It is not sustainable.

"The problem is not with us, people should look out more for the rest of the team."