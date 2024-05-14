Haas sues Steiner

In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, the Haas F1 team is suing former team principal Guenther Steiner.

At the end of last month it was revealed that the Italian, who was dropped by the team without warning in mid-January, was taking his former team to court over unpaid commissions and the use of his image.

"Haas F1 chose not to renew Mr. Steiner's Employment Agreement. This was its right," stated the documents submitted by his lawyers. "But Haas F1 has done what it has no right to do and refused to pay Mr. Steiner (amount redacted) owed under his Employment Agreement.

"After years of accepting the benefits of Mr. Steiner's reputation, experience, and deep connections within the sport, Haas F1 cannot withhold from Mr. Steiner the benefits he has earned."

In addition, Steiner claimed the American team was using his image to cash in on his popularity.

"Haas F1 was frequently featured in the series, and Mr. Steiner's presence in the show drove more and more fans to Haas F1," reads the document, referring to Drive to Survive. "This exposure was extremely valuable to the upstart racing team, particularly as it looked for additional revenue streams to support itself in the notoriously expensive Formula 1 environment.

"Haas F1 has no right to use Mr. Steiner's name, image, and likeness or to exploit them in any form of media after the termination of his employment. Haas F1 has not compensated Mr. Steiner for its unauthorized use of his name, image, and likeness."

Weeks later and the American team has hit back with a legal case against Steiner and the publisher of his book Surviving to Drive.

"In 2023, without permission or consent from Haas Automation, Steiner authored, marketed, promoted, sold, distributed, and profited from a publication titled "Surviving to Drive" (the "Accused Product"), which unlawfully used and displayed, and continues to use and display, the Haas Automation Trademarks and the Haas Automation Trade Dress for Steiner's personal financial gain and illicit profit," read the filings lodged by Haas in the US District Court for the Central District of California. "Haas Automation never consented to Steiner's use of the Haas Automation Trademarks or the Haas Automation Trade Dress on the Accused Product."

Seemingly, Steiner was contacted before the American team resorted to legal action.

"Haas Automation gave pre-lawsuit notice to Steiner but to date Steiner has taken no action to cease or mitigate his infringing acts, necessitating the instant lawsuit," the filings claim. "Steiner sells and promotes the Accused Product in various mediums, including without limitation print and digital, in violation of Haas Automation's exclusive intellectual property rights.

"Information available online indicates that as of January 2024, the Accused Product has exceeded sales of at least 150,000 units and generated revenue of at least $4,500,000."

The filings claim the alleged breach refers to a number of photographs, including the cover shot on the book, which is published by Ten Speed Press.

So... other than the money, Steiner is suing Haas for using his image on T-Shirts and the like, while the American team is counter-suing for his use of the team logo in his book.

Well... at least it makes a change from Adrian Newey's job prospects, the Horner saga and the rest of it.