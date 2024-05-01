Congressmen demand answers from F1 over Andretti

A dozen members of the US Congress have written to Formula One asking why Andretti has been refused entry to the sport.

"Under the Concorde Agreement, Formula 1's governing document, up to 12 teams can participate," states the letter sent days before the Miami Grand Prix. "Currently, there are 10 teams competing in Formula 1 races.

"Previously the FIA Launched and led a comprehensive application process with the purpose of allowing one or more prospective teams to join Formula 1 racing series. Andretti Global, with its partner GM, submitted an application, and after receiving four applications, the FIA approved Andretti Global.

"Under what authority does FOM proceed to reject admission of Andretti Global? What is the rationale for FOM's rejection, especially with respect to Andretti Global and its partner GM potentially being the first American-owned and America-built race team?

"The Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 outlaws unreasonable restraints on market competition to produce the best outcome for the American consumer," it continues. "How does FOM's denial of Andretti Global and GM, American-owned companies, square with Sherman Act requirements, since the decision will benefit incumbent European racing teams and their foreign automobile manufacturing affiliates?

"We understand that GM intends to re-introduce its Cadillac brand into the European market, which would support thousands of good-paying American automotive jobs, especially with Formula 1's worldwide audience and its halo effect on its teams and sponsors.

"How much did GM's and Andretti's entrance into racing competition taking a portion of the racing market share and GM's entry into the European market taking market share each play into the decision to deny admission to the Andretti Global team, given the public outcry of incumbent Formula 1 teams against a new American competitor?

"We continue to exercise oversight on this matter," the letter concluded, "and with the appropriate Federal regulators, to ensure that any potential violations of U.S. anticompetition law are expeditiously investigated and pursued."

Mario Andretti recently admitted that the gloves were off, telling AP, that "if they (F1) want blood, I'm ready".

"I was offended, actually," he said of F1's claim that his son's team "would not provide value to the championship" and would not be a "competitive participant".

"I don't think we deserved that, to be honest with you," he added. "It's a big investment in the series, and you'd think they'd welcome that. Even the value of the series is more valuable with eleven teams than ten, so I don't know. Tell us what is really wrong."

Taking to social media tonight, Andretti Global welcomed today's move.

"We are grateful to the bipartisan members of Congress for their support in challenging this anti-competitive behaviour," the team posted on X. "We remain committed to bringing the first US works team and power unit to F1 and to giving American fans a home team to root for.

"It is our hope that this can be resolved swiftly so that Andretti Cadillac can take its rightfully approved place on the grid in 2026."

Andretti is due to hold further talks with representatives of F1 at this weekend's race, however quite how the sport will react to the involvement of US Congress remains to be seen, with some fearing the latest move might merely strengthen FOM's resolve and that of the teams also objecting to an eleventh team.

Newey's next team, Guenther Steiner suing Haas, Andretti getting US Congress on the case... who needs racing?