FIA member clubs call for legal action over Ben Sulayem accusations

A number of FIA Member Clubs and Federations have called for legal action following recent allegations against Mohammed ben Sulayem.

A whistle-blower, understood to be a former FIA employee, now working with FOM, had reported the FIA president to the governing body's Ethics Committee for allegedly trying to interfere in the result of last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and subsequently seeking to hamper the certification of the Las Vegas track. A subsequent investigation cleared the FIA president of both allegations.

Now, FIA Member Clubs and Sport Federations of America have called for legal action.

In a statement published on the FIA website they state:

That the FIA Ethics Committee, composed of external and independent members, has unanimously issued the report, in which they declare Mr. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, is absolved of the unfounded accusations of interfering in the Formula 1 events held in Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas, in 2023.

That the resolution of the Ethics Committee ratifies that the President of the FIA, Mr. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, acted honourably, transparently and independently.

That accusations of impropriety and unethical practices propagated by some members of the print and digital media were intended for the sole purpose of causing harm to the FIA and its leadership, particularly the President.

That the selection of the FIA President is enshrined in the FIA Statutes and is the sole purview of its voting members and is not impacted by those from outside the organization who attempt, for their own self-interest, to intervene.

That we will recommend that the FIA initiate legal action against those who, without cause, slander the FIA and its leadership.

We endorse and ratify our vote of confidence in support of Mr. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, for his stewardship of the FIA and his progress to fulfilling his commitment to transform the FIA in an ethical and transparent manner in order to better serve its members.