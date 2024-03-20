Susie Wolff files criminal complaint against the FIA

As the FIA clears its president over claims of race interference, Susie Wolff files a criminal complaint against the sport's governing body over the investigation that never was.

"I can confirm that I have personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4 March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December," she posted on X this evening.

"There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter," she added. "I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account. Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility - it does not."

News of her complaint came hours after a 30-day investigation by the FIA's Compliance Officer and Ethics Committee, cleared Mohammed ben Sulayem of seeking to interfere in the result of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and also seeking to block approval of the Miami track.

"After reviewing the results of the inquiries, the Ethics Committee were unanimous in their determination that there was no evidence to substantiate allegations of interference of any kind involving the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem," read the subsequent statement.

"Allegations against the FIA President were unsubstantiated and strong evidence beyond any reasonable doubt was presented to support the determination of the FIA Ethics Committee.

"The President's complete co-operation, transparency, and compliance throughout the process during this investigation was greatly appreciated."

Ms Wolff's action follows last December's aborted investigation into her and her husband, following claims of confidential information relating to F1 being passed between the pair, courtesy of her role as CEO of the F1 Academy. Just 2 days after the investigation was announced it was shut down again, with little in the way of an explanation other than a brief statement.

"The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual," it read. "As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."

The investigation followed a story in the infamous magazine Business F1, which claimed that in her role as head of the F1 Academy, and therefore an employee of FOM, Wolff may have shared privileged information with her husband.

The magazine's editor, Tom Rubython, has a reputation for running stories that basically encourage legal action, and over the years there have been many cases - though, the late Mike Lawrence of this parish was one of the few that Rubython actually sought to take action against.

Rubython is known to have an agenda as far as certain members of the paddock are concerned, particularly the Mercedes boss.

No sooner had the original investigation been announced than all ten teams raised concern over the matter, voicing their support for the Wolffs.

Wolff herself claimed that the allegation was based on "intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour", focussing on her "marital status rather than my abilities", while Christian Horner insisted that neither Red Bull or AlphaTauri had voiced concern.

With this being a criminal action there is no chance of the FIA investigating itself and therefore no chance of a cover up.

That said, the timing does seem somewhat suspicious.